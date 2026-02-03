An Arizona mother begged and screamed at her ex-boyfriend to "please leave" after he climbed up onto the balcony of a third-floor apartment where she was and kicked in a glass door while their 2-year-old child was inside — shooting the woman dead moments later. The ex was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and other charges related to the attack.

"I have an order of protection!" Jordin Miranda Castillo, 20, of Glendale, can be heard shouting during a 911 call before she was shot to death by Rueben Rocha in June 2023. Local Fox affiliate KSAZ obtained audio from the call.

"You're gonna get arrested!" Castillo screamed.

"Within a few seconds, Rueben pulled out a gun and started shooting into the apartment," a police official told reporters during a press conference after the slaying.

Castillo was inside a Glendale apartment when Rocha showed up and attempted to break in after getting up on her balcony. Two of her friends who were at the residence were also shot by Rocha, but survived.

Investigators reported that "social media drama" sparked the attack, with Castillo and Rocha getting into some sort of dispute online. Police said Rocha showed up to Castillo's apartment dressed in all black with a face mask and a hoodie pulled over his head, according to the Arizona Republic.

Rocha fired several rounds at Castillo and several friends from the balcony before fleeing. Police said one woman took Castillo's 2-year-old into a bathroom during the attack.

"We do not show any previous reports of domestic violence," a police spokesperson told reporters after the shooting, per the Republic.

More from Law&Crime: 'Didn't want her to go': Pregnant girlfriend ripped away boyfriend's PS5 controller and told him she was leaving him, so he shot her dead with his Glock

Rocha turned himself in and was booked on multiple charges. He was found guilty Monday of murder, aggravated assault, burglary and disorderly conduct.

"She was so strong, she was so independent," Castillo's brother, Elijah Castillo, said during a press conference in June 2023. "We love you, we're going to miss you and we promise that your baby girl will never forget how incredible you are," said Brianna Soto, Castillo's cousin, according to local CBS affiliate WAFB.

Rocha is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.