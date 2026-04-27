A Florida man who announced his marriage on social media was allegedly already married to another woman when he made his new vows.

Leslie Williams, 62, was arrested in Florida's Sumter County after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Georgia's Rockdale County. According to reporting by local news outlet Villages-News.com, the warrant was issued on April 3, months after he changed his relationship status on Facebook to "Married" on Dec. 9, 2025.

Several commenters responded to the pastor's announcement with well wishes, one of them saying, "I thought you were already married. Congratulations!"

Villages-News.com reported that Williams, a pastor who runs a ministry out of a 55+ community in The Villages, Florida, was arrested at his home on April 22 in Sumter County.

In addition to being a pastor for Leslie Williams Ministries, Williams is also the author of a book entitled "Love Her Like This: Loving Her Has Never Been Deeper." According to the book's description on Amazon, the book aims to address "common issues that arise in a marriage that have the potential to destroy the sacred relationship between a husband and wife."

Local news outlets did not have details about the first woman Williams allegedly married, however he posted photos of his new wife, describing her as "saved, beautiful and talented." On another post, a different commenter replied, "Soooooooo did you just forget that you were married to allegedly 6 women at the same time?"

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Online jail records show that as of Monday, Williams remains in custody in Sumter County, where he is being held without bond as an out-of-state fugitive.