A Georgia Lyft driver and passenger were both ejected from a vehicle and allegedly killed by a man running from police in a Chevy Trailblazer, with police saying he smashed into their car after fleeing a traffic stop and blowing through a red light.

Quadramel Williams, 37, is facing numerous charges — including murder, homicide by vehicle, DUI, fleeing police and reckless driving — in connection with the April 23 crash that left Lyft driver Habibullah Azizi and 19-year-old passenger Trejon Anthony both dead in Savannah.

Anthony's family says he was "on his way home from work" early that morning when a "high-speed police chase" that involved Williams crossed paths with Azizi's Lyft ride, according to a GoFundMe description and the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

"He was an innocent victim, taken far too soon," the GoFundMe says. "We are devastated."

Azizi's friends and family told local CBS affiliate WTOC that his mother, who is described in a separate GoFundMe as being "elderly" and "ill," had gotten worried when she couldn't get ahold of him and started calling around to see if anyone knew where he was. Police told Azizi's mom and pals to try the emergency room.

"Cops told us that there was a chase scene," friend Ejaz Ahmadi recounted to WTOC, after he and others searching for Azizi saw remnants of a crash and police presence in the area of Capital Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, which led them to stop.

"Across the street, he was driving for Lyft," Ahmadi said. "And unfortunately, the chase scene straightaway hit him. Habibullah Azizi and the guy who was a Lyft customer, both are no more with us."

The sheriff's office says officials were attempting to pull Williams over when he sped away and blew through a red light, striking Azizi and his Nissan. The crash ejected Azizi, an Afghan immigrant who had moved to the U.S. a few years ago, and Anthony from the vehicle, killing them both, police said.

"He was the only breadwinner for his family," Ahmadi said about Azizi, with his family's GoFundMe saying he provided for his mother and "unemployed brother" who were in Afghanistan.

"His family back in Afghanistan was so happy that at least one of his family members himself made it to America," Ahmadi said. "And he would bring change in his life, in his whole family's life."

The family's GoFundMe says, "Habib once said his greatest wish was not to witness the passing of his mother. In a bittersweet way, that wish was fulfilled — but now she must endure the unimaginable pain of losing her son."

Court information for Williams was not immediately available.