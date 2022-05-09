‘Please Call 911! My Children Are Dead in Their Bed’: Mom Allegedly Left a Note and ‘Handwritten Will’ After Shooting Two Sleeping Sons in the Head

A 38-year-old Pennsylvania woman now faces two murder charges following the deaths of her two sons, whom she allegedly shot in the head last week as they slept in their Upper Makefield Township home.

Trinh T. Nguyen was initially charged with attempted murder in connection with the early Monday morning shooting of her sons and an alleged attempt to shoot a neighbor: her ex-husband’s 22-year-old nephew. The child victims, since identified as 9-year-old Nelson Tini and 13-year-old Jeffrey Tini, were placed on life support and donated their organs before they were pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia last Friday.

In addition to the murder charges, Nguyen faces charges for the alleged attempted homicide of her husband’s nephew Gianni Melchiondo.

Authorities said that they responded to the scene on Timber Ridge Rd. in Newtown, Pa. after 7:05 a.m. on May 2 when Melchiondo reported that Nguyen had tried to kill him.

The initial complaint described Melchiondo as wrapping Nguyen in a “bear hug” and grabbing a “black revolver” she had pointed at his face. Ngyuen allegedly “pulled the trigger two times, but the gun did not fire.” The neighbor said that Nguyen had asked him to give her ex-husband a “box of photos.” Melchiondo realized the suspect was pointing a gun at his head when he turned around, the complaint said.

Nguyen also faces charges for possession of an instrument of crime and possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors say the minivan Nguyen was found with had “.38-caliber ammunition, several empty suspected heroin packages, several full suspected heroin packages, and swabs of suspected blood, among other evidence” inside.

The suspect allegedly left a “note […] located on the passenger-side dashboard,” saying: “Please call 911! My children are Dead in their bed at 119 Timber Ridge Rd 18940.”

Part of the evidence found at that address revealed why investigators believed from the start that Nguyen planned the killings and intended to kill herself.

Authorities said that Nguyen left a “handwritten will” dated April 25, 2022—one week before the murders. The will—signed “TRINH NGUYEN”—specifically included instructions on handling of her ashes and the ashes of the children she’s now accused of murdering, the complaint said.

When Nguyen was taken into custody she appeared to be dazed and spitting up. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said she was under the influence of drugs. She was also described in the complaint as being in a “decreased state of consciousness.”

“I have been praying for these boys and their surviving family for days,” Weintraub said Monday. “I am so sad to hear of their passing. This defendant’s murder of two of her sons is unconscionable and horrific. We will do what needs to be done to seek justice for all of them.”

Investigators confirmed that Nguyen’s eviction was set to commence on May 3, the day after the shooting.

Nguyen remains held without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Read the complaint below:

[Image via Bucks County DA]

