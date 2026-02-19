A Florida mother allegedly withheld her teenage son's liver disease medicine, causing the organ to fail and forcing him to undergo immediate transplant surgery, cops say.

Edmonde Devalon, 36, stands accused of child abuse with great bodily harm, according to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office. Cops allege Devalon failed to give her 15-year-old son his "necessary" medication for his liver for at least six months. The boy suffered from an unspecified liver disease.

As a result, the liver failed and he had to receive an immediate transplant, a probable cause arrest affidavit said.

"Post Miranda, the defendant stated that she had not given the victim his medication since the middle of last year due to being overwhelmed with the number of children she has," cops wrote. "The defendant further stated that she was aware that the victim's medication was necessary and without it being provided it would be life-threatening."

The affidavit, which was filed on Feb. 11, did not say when the boy fell ill or when he received a new liver. It also did not say how cops learned about the situation, nor did it give the boy's updated condition.

The alleged crime occurred at Devalon's home on NE 195th Street, cops say.

Cops took Devalon into custody on Tuesday. She remained at the Miami-Dade Jail on a $5,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon. If she posts the bond, she is ordered to have only supervised contact with the victim, per records. Her next court date has yet to be listed.