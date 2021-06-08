Our First Look at the Man and Woman Arrested in California Road Rage Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos

Mugshots of the two people arrested in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos were released on Monday. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, had been identified on Sunday as the suspects. Charges are expected Tuesday, said the office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer (R).

Eriz and Lee remain at the Orange County Jail in California on $1 million bond each, online records show.

Leos was reportedly sitting on his booster seat in the rear of the vehicle while his mother was driving on California State Route 55 on May 21.

“There was a car behind me that cut me off abruptly,” Aiden’s mom Joanna Cloonan told KABC in a May 24 report. “I was in the carpool lane with my son. And as I started to merge away from them. I heard a really loud noise and my son said ‘Ow.'”

The shooting sparked a well publicized search and calls for the then-unknown suspects to turn themselves in.

“As we understand it, the male pulled the trigger,” Spitzer said in a May 27 report from The Orange County Register. “You killed a little boy. A little boy who today should be in kindergarten. You’re going through immense guilt and consternation about what you did and you don’t know what to do about it.”

An Instagram account attributed to Eriz shows posts in which he handles and depicts an array of guns, including a revolver, a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun.

“Just did some fuckin around today lol,” he wrote in a Sept. 29, 2019 post in which he fired a handgun at a target.

His Instagram page said he worked for the Platinum Collision auto body shop, but the couple that owns the company said he left in January after two years of work because of the lengthy commute between the city of Corona and where he lived in Costa Mesa, according to KABC. Tom Gregg and Stephanie Gregg expressed condolences to Leos’ family.

“We’ve all followed this story because it was just devastating, so to have any kind of link to this is just too much,” said a tearful Stephanie Gregg.

Eriz texted a week before the couple’s KABC interview asking about openings at the company, Tom said. He also mentioned knowing an office manager looking for a job, the couple said.

