OnlyFans Model Reportedly Identified as Bloodied and Handcuffed Woman Who Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend to Death (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Warning: Please note that the footage is disturbing.]

After a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death this weekend, an attorney for the victim reportedly identified the suspect as an Instagram and OnlyFans model followed by millions. There are currently no charges against Courtney Clenney, known online as Courtney Tailor. She was not named by police.

The video shows a woman handcuffed and apparently covered in blood at her apartment, as police in Miami, Florida, respond to her allegedly stabbing Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli, 27. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the man’s family, said that’s Clenney, according to TMZ. Merritt did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

As seen on footage from outside the apartment, she sat as officers—and pet dogs—were at her side.

Cops responded to 3131 NE 7 Avenue about a domestic violence incident, according to a statement released on Twitter. There was a stabbing, they said. Officers said they found Obumseli dead from an apparent knife wound.

A woman, who police did not name in their statement, was found at the scene and interviewed. Obumseli succumbed to his injury at the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said.

“The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation,” cops said in their statement.

Clenney at the police station allegedly threatened to kill herself, according to the WPLG report.

Cops reportedly said they were called to the couple’s apartment multiple times in the previous three months for disturbances.

A police spokesperson pointed Law&Crime toward the social media statement in response to a press inquiry.

“Please keep in mind it remains as a very active and ongoing investigation and therefore any additional information as it pertains to this case will not be released at this time,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Please see our official statement regarding a domestic violence incident that took place on Sunday 4/3/22. pic.twitter.com/FjuoUkgWgh — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 7, 2022

The investigation is ongoing, and from the police account, it is unclear who allegedly started the confrontation and why it reached such a bloody end. But friends who knew the couple described a turbulent relationship, according to WPLG.

“We’ve seen her hit him,” Ashley Vaughn told the TV station. “I’ve never seen him hit her.”

She voiced doubt that Obumseli would have started the confrontation.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” she reportedly said.

One neighbor, however, claimed to have a clear view of the apartment and said that Obumseli took a swing at Clenney a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” he said.

Obumseli’s friends described him in glowing terms, telling WFOR he was caring and with a great spirt.

“Everybody loved him,” a friend told WTVJ. “He was just fun to be around. Full of life. Full of joy.”

“Another described him as a “really good guy,” adding, “So for anything to happen to him of that type of nature—that doesn’t make sense.”

His family set up a GoFundMe campaign, calling it a “murder.” It has raised $68,423 of a $100,000.

“We need financial assistance to cover postmortem transportation of the body, funeral arrangements, attorney fees, litigation, counseling, and bills for the family as we seek justice for our beloved brother and son,” they wrote.

[Screenshot via TMZ]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]