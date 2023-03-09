Oklahoma cheer coach allegedly raped her daughter’s minor ex-boyfriend over 300 times

A 45-year-old public school cheerleading coach in Oklahoma has been arrested for allegedly having a long-running sexual relationship with a then-16-year-old student who had previously dated her own teenage daughter. Jennifer Jean Hawkins was fired from her job and arrested this week on one count each of second-degree rape and sexual battery, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Oklahoma City Police Department, detectives on Jan. 27 began investigating reports of a male victim being raped numerous times at a home located on Stepping Stone Lane. The now-adult victim told investigators that he entered into a sexual relationship with Hawkins beginning when he was a sophomore attending Moore Public Schools, where Hawkins was employed as a coach, police said.

The now-21-year-old victim was in a rehabilitation program in California when he wrote a detailed letter to the school district about his alleged relationship with Hawkins, court documents stated. In the letter, he claimed that he went to Hawkins’ home several days a week to have sex and described her as being “very manipulative and controlling,” the affidavit states.

The school then contacted police, who in turn contacted Hawkins for an interview where detectives read her the letter from the alleged victim.

Hawkins initially denied the allegations but soon “admitted she made a mistake and began crying and admitted to having been in a sexual relationship with [the victim],” according to the police affidavit. When asked how many times she and the victim had sex, she allegedly responded, “No clue,” which police say indicated it was “numerous times.”

The relationship — which is alleged to have gone on until 2022 — consisted mostly of Hawkins picking up the victim during lunch, bringing him to her house, and the two of them having intercourse, per the affidavit.

In a subsequent interview with the victim, police say he estimated that he and Hawkins had sex “three hundred plus times” He explained that he met Hawkins through Hawkins’ daughter, who is the same age as the victim.

“[The victim] dated [Hawkins’] daughter initially then, according to [the victim], [Hawkins] began prompting him for a sexual relationship,” the affidavit states. “[The victim] stated the very first sexual incident on Stepping Stone was August 2017. [The victim] stated he was watching a soccer game with [Hawkins] in the living room and [Hawkins] put her hand on his penis.”

The victim told police that they then engaged in a sexual act and that he remembered Hawkins telling him “he would remember that soccer match for the rest of his life.”

Moore Public Schools released the following statement in response to Hawkins’ arrest:

“Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past. We immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department, and a report was filed. The coach was immediately released from their duties.”

Read the affidavit below.

