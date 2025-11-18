An 88-year-old man shot his terminally ill 89-year-old wife to death while she lay in bed, and now he is behind bars, Texas authorities say.

Ernest Leal is facing a murder charge in the death of Anita Leal, according to the Galveston Police Department. Officers responded around 4:45 a.m. Monday to the 3200 block of Dominique Drive to assist paramedics with a medical call. A medical device reported a potential emergency, which prompted first responders to respond to the home.

When they went inside, they found Anita Leal dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Ernest Leal told paramedics that he shot his wife. Cops took him into custody.

The suspect told detectives that he shot his wife in bed because she was suffering from a terminal illness, Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reported. Further details about the incident were not immediately available. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

He appeared at his bond hearing Monday in a wheelchair. A judge lowered his bond from $250,000 to $80,000, per jail records.

He remained at the Galveston County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Those who knew the Leals took to social media to lament her death. The owner of Flippers Coastal Seafood wrote about the last time the Leals came to the restaurant.

"On their last visit, they both ordered meals, which they usually shared, but this time they opted for individual portions. My server observed Mrs. Anita's frustration as she struggled to recall whether she had ordered one or two meals," the owner wrote. "I intervened, reassuring her that it was okay to forget, and Mr. Ernest comfortingly rubbed her back, telling her to let it go."

It appeared to the owner that Anita Leal was suffering from dementia. The post did not say when the interaction occurred.

"This couple, in particular, held a special place in my heart, and it is disheartening to witness the cruel comments surrounding this tragedy. I firmly believe that life is precious, and it is essential that we acknowledge this reality," the post said.