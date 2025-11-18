'All my fault': Dad got 'blackout drunk,' didn't remember beating 'fussy' newborn to death

A 40-year-old father in Minnesota will spend a decade behind bars for killing his newborn son last year, beating the child to death before claiming he was "blackout drunk" and could not remember what happened.

Ramsey County District Judge Sophia Y. Vuelo on Monday ordered Mark Russell Forster to serve 128 months, or just under 11 years, in a state correctional facility in connection with the death of Jackson Dallas Forster, court records show.

The sentence came down after Forster last month entered a Norgaard plea to one count of second-degree murder without intent while in commission of a felony. Under Minnesota law, a Norgaard plea is used when a defendant claims they cannot remember the facts of the underlying crime but acknowledges that the state has sufficient evidence to prove their guilt at trial.

The court credited Forster with 460 days of time already served.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the White Bear Lake Police Department on Jan. 31, 2024, responded to a call from St. John's Hospital in Maplewood regarding an 8-week-old male patient admitted with multiple brain bleeds due to suspected child abuse. The staff said the baby's mother brought him in because "he was seizing and blue."

The victim was soon transferred to Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis for more specialized care.

At the hospital, Forster told the admitting physician that he may have "dropped [Jackson] or done something," adding that he "was not in his right state of mind last night" when caring for the boy.

Jackson died less than two months after being admitted to the hospital. The cause of death was complications due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators soon put together a timeline of events leading up to Jackson's injuries.

Forster had worked the previous evening and returned to the house at about 1 a.m., which was part of his regular schedule, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim woke up at around 2:30 a.m., which was also typical, and Forster took over the child care duties so Jackson's mom could go to sleep.

The mother woke up at about 6 a.m. to get herself ready for work and her daughter ready for school. She said she remembered Jackson seemed to be waking up as she was exiting the house at about 7 a.m., leaving Forster to care for Jackson. She did not hear from him throughout the day.

When she returned home from work at about 1:30 p.m., she said Jackson was sleeping in a chair with Forster, who said he had just finished feeding the boy. Jackson then took "a longer nap than usual," waking up at 3:30 p.m. and spitting up. He then fell back asleep for another 90 minutes, but this time he woke up "crying a different cry."

"She made a bottle and [Jackson] would not take it," the affidavit said. "He then started arching his back. One of his arms was 'all tensed up' and straight down to his side. His other arm was flailing. His face twitched and he had a spasm in one leg. She contacted Forster who came home. They called a nurse line and they were instructed to bring [Jackson] to the emergency room."

The mother said Forster had been a "supportive partner and father" but had been "drinking too much."

Forster told police that when he arrived home from work at 1 a.m., he "kinda delved into liquor a little bit." He said he remembered putting Jackson to bed but "did not remember how or when he went to bed," adding that he "drank more than typical that morning."

From the document:

He said that he had "half of a fifth" of hard liquor after he got home from work that early morning. He drank approximately five drinks starting at 0100 hours. He remembered waking up at 0600 hours to feed [Jackson]. He stated [Jackson] was "fine, fussy whatever." He put [Jackson] in his swing. [Jackson] slept until 1000 hours when he woke up to feed. He was "just a little bit fussy." He took 5 oz. and went back to sleep. At some point they moved to the bed because that is where they were when Forster woke up. He said he must have grabbed him and brought him to bed but he did not remember doing that.

Forster noted that he had been "having a lot of stress at work" and said he also smoked "a packed bowl of marijuana when he arrived home."

When Jackson's mother confronted Forster about Jackson's injuries, she said he admitted he "may have done something to their son, but he did not remember because he had been drinking." He further admitted to police that he "could not rule himself out as the cause" of his son's fatal injuries.

A search of Forster's phone showed he sent a text message to Jackson's mother blaming himself for their son's injuries.

"Yea. I'm just really upset with myself because I got so blackout drunk last night I don't remember anything. This is all my fault," he wrote.