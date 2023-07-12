Now we know who was allegedly behind wild Las Vegas hotel room hostage standoff

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A wild incident unfolded Tuesday, as someone smashed out a window at the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, and tossed out objects to the ground many stories below. Local cops said he was holding a woman hostage. Officers resolved the matter without any deaths, and we now know the suspect’s name.

The suspect has been identified as Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, according to reports from KSNV and KLAS.

Police said dispatch got a report Tuesday at approximately 9:15 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance in a hotel room.

“A male refused to open the door and stated he was armed,” they said.

Security had put in the call for service after they performed a welfare check on Mannix’s room on the 21st floor, according to the arrest report obtained by KSNV.

#BREAKING We are actively trying to resolve this situation.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the individuals in a room. pic.twitter.com/hfSfZpHjDP — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 11, 2023

Mannix was allegedly hostile, barricading himself inside, claiming to have a gun, and telling security he would shoot someone if anyone entered.

“If you don’t leave it will end badly,” he reportedly told police. The defendant allegedly taunted cops and said he had a “magazine full of rounds” and would “pull the trigger.”

A woman yelled through the door that Mannix had a knife, according to authorities. This sparked a rescue operation. While speaking to negotiators, Mannix threatened the woman that if she talked to police, he would cut out her tongue. At 2:46 p.m., SWAT forced their way into the room and took him into custody.

“The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers,” police wrote.

The woman told investigators she was spending the previous few days with Mannix living a “transient lifestyle on the Las Vegas Strip.” She did not leave that room because Mannix had a knife. The woman said that after Mannix smashed out the window, she was afraid he would throw her out of it, according to documents.

Documents also indicated the defendant had a fugitive warrant out of Colorado, but authorities redacted the information about that charge.

According to LVMPD, a domestic disturbance led to a man barricaded in his Caesars Palace room. Says he’s armed. It’s in the Palace Tower overlooking the pool. Witnesses said they were evacuated within minutes of the window break. Thought they heard gunshots. 🎥 Kelly Southavilay pic.twitter.com/QzWpCFSX5a — Brett Forrest (@brettforrest89) July 11, 2023

Mannix is being held without bond at the Clark County jail for kidnapping and as a fugitive from another state. He is also held on a total $20,000 bond for coercion with force or threat of force, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another, resisting a public officer, and disregard for safety of person or property.

More Law&Crime coveage: Victim and judge have harsh words for crying teen sentenced over brutal, prolonged, and ‘heinous’ attack on teacher

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]