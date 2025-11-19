A Georgia woman was charged with murder after police found her young daughter's dead body propped up in a recliner.

Shannen Grimes, 42, is behind bars in the Fulton County Jail after being charged with two counts of murder, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence. Before she was booked into jail on Tuesday, she was treated at the hospital following an attempt to take her own life.

According to Sandy Springs Police, Grimes' sister called 911 on Nov. 14 after Grimes told her she had attempted to kill herself. Police went to Grimes' home in Laurel Grove condominiums where they found Grimes with a cut to her wrist — and her 11-year-old daughter Genesis, who was deceased and placed sitting up in a recliner.

Arrest warrants obtained by local news station WANF stated that Grimes' sister let police into the condo where they found Grimes lying on the couch, bleeding from "a cut to at least one of her wrists." Genesis was found by officers in a recliner near the couch with a "blanket or towel" over her legs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers asked Grimes what happened to her daughter, she allegedly responded, "I happened."

Upon further investigation, police said there were at least four puncture wounds visible on the girl's "neck and shoulder" area but "little to no blood." Police said that it appeared that Genesis had been "cleaned and positioned in the recliner."

Police said that blood was found throughout the house, including items that were seemingly used to "clean or capture some of the blood," reportedly "blood-soaked paper towels," trash cans and a bucket in the living room where Genesis' body was found. Knives that appeared to be stained with blood were found near the kitchen sink.

According to the warrant, blood-soaked clothing and bedding were found in a box in Grimes' bedroom, including a shirt that had "holes around the neck and shoulder area."

While Grimes was in the ambulance on her way to the hospital, she allegedly admitted to police that she stabbed her daughter in the neck.

After being treated at the hospital, Grimes was booked into the Fulton County Jail where no bond amount has been listed.