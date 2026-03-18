A New Hampshire man is accused of repeatedly inflicting serious injuries on his infant son over a period of weeks, allegedly causing the boy to suffer 30 bone fractures, including breaks in both legs.

Drew Babcock was taken into custody last week and charged with eight counts of first-degree assault with domestic violence, all Class A felonies, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, authorities on March 13 received a letter from the Department of Children, Youth and Families regarding a 3-month-old child who had "suffered serious injuries." Detectives with the Special Investigations Division launched a probe and ultimately determined that Babcock "had caused these injuries to his 3 month old son."

Police obtained an arrest warrant, and Babcock was taken into custody on Friday. He was held without bail pending his arraignment in Nashua District Court.

Court documents obtained by the New Hampshire Union Leader provided additional details, including allegations about the extent of the child's injuries and statements Babcock made to investigators and family members.

Authorities allege the infant suffered approximately 30 fractures over a two-month period, including breaks to both femurs and his clavicle, as well as other injuries that caused the child's lungs to fill with fluid.

According to prosecutors, Babcock said the infant was a colicky baby and that the child's condition would cause Babcock to lose his temper, which is how he allegedly began inflicting injuries on the boy, beginning when he was about 1 month old.

"He admitted that he did this because he lost control and would not stop crying," Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Melissa Farr reportedly said during Babcock's initial hearing, Manchester ABC affiliate WMUR reported.

In a probable cause affidavit, Babcock allegedly told his estranged wife, "I think I did this," and admitted he squeezed the infant to stop him from crying. Babcock also said he believed he "may have applied too much pressure, but he did not realize that he had broken" the child's bones.

"He stated that he would use approximately 50% of his strength during this time," Farr continued. "He admitted that he would conduct these maneuvers on [the victim] about two to three times a week."

Prosecutors described the allegations as "nothing short of chilling" while arguing for Babcock to be held without bail, citing the severity of the injuries and the vulnerability of the victim.

Defense attorney Joseph Fricano argued for bond, noting Babcock had no prior criminal record and emphasizing his military background, telling the court, "This is a man who is capable of following orders."

A judge ultimately ordered Babcock held on preventive detention — meaning without bond — after reportedly determining that he posed "a danger to the community."