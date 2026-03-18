A New Mexico man allegedly went berserk on his wife for refusing to be intimate with him — punching, choking, and slamming her head into the ground — then told their children something sinister about what would happen if she left him and married someone else.

"If they were to get a new dad … the new dad was going to rape them," Alfred Sanchez told the children, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

Sanchez, 37, is accused of attacking his wife at their Las Cruces apartment while their kids were present, with the woman telling cops he unleashed a brutal beatdown on her Sunday night after she refused his sexual advances.

"[The wife] was not feeling well enough to be intimate with him and Mr. Sanchez became extremely upset," the affidavit says, noting how Sanchez's wife told police that he allegedly "berated her" for three hours.

"Sanchez walked up to her and aggressively ripped her eyeglasses off her face and threw them to the ground," the document alleges. "Sanchez then put one hand around her neck and squeezed hard, while pushing her into the couch. [The wife] stated that she told her five children to go to their room."

Sanchez allegedly pushed the woman and pinned her down with his body, punched her repeatedly, and slammed her head into the ground twice. "[The wife] stated that she began to have a panic attack and Mr. Sanchez became afraid, picked her up and said he was 'sorry' and 'I have to go,' then left," according to the affidavit.

Sanchez, however, allegedly returned to the home later that night and kicked the front door open to confront his wife again. Cops say she managed to escape and ran to a neighbor's home.

During the initial assault, the woman was on the phone with her sister-in-law, who told cops that she heard Sanchez saying a number of disturbing things, according to the court documents.

He allegedly told her that if they were to get a divorce, she would have to exchange sex for child support; blamed the woman for the fact that he has been arrested in the past and lost his job; asked her if she wants him to "kill her and the kids;" and repeatedly told the children about what would happen if they got a new dad.

Police say they spoke to some of the children about what happened, along with the sister-in-law. The couple's 9-year-old daughter stated that "she heard mom and dad yelling at each other, and saw her dad push her mom," according to the affidavit.

"[The child] began to cry and could not give any further statements," the document says.

The couple's 6-year-old allegedly told investigators "that his dad had broken the door and started to fight with his mom." The child made motions resembling "punching and elbowing when stating his dad hit his mom," the affidavit alleges.

"[The boy] advised his dad threw his mom on the ground," it adds.

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Sanchez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against a household member resulting in great bodily harm and four counts of battery against a household member, according to online court records. He was ordered held without bond on Monday after appearing in the Las Cruces Magistrate Court.

Sanchez currently has an open case with the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department and has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the past. Details surrounding his children and family case are unclear.