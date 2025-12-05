Cops in Florida arrested a father and son after they allegedly kidnapped two car salesmen at gunpoint during a dispute over a deal for a Mercedes-Benz.

Oscar Garcia-Berrios, 50, and Brandon Garcia, 23, face charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the Broward County Sheriff's Office responded around 8 p.m. Nov. 28 to a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood. When officials arrived, they met with the two suspects and two victims.

Deputies learned Garcia and his father had bought a used 2021 Mercedes-Benz two days earlier for $37,000. They were reportedly set to meet at the sales office on Nov. 28 to finish the sale. Around 4 p.m., Garcia allegedly received a text message from one of the victims about providing a temporary tag that was apparently sent by accident and led him to believe the car salesmen may have been trying to rip them off.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

They went to the Car Express Florida office at 1424 SW 12th Ave. in Pompano Beach. One of the victims allegedly said when he arrived he saw Garcia standing outside the Mercedes with a backpack along with Garcia-Berrios and another yet-to-be-identified man.

The suspects allegedly began demanding the title be put in their name and a temporary tag. One of the victims explained that he needed more documentation before he could do what they were requesting, according to the affidavit. That's when Garcia allegedly pulled out an AR-15-style rifle and his father allegedly took out a handgun.

Garcia pointed it at one of the car salesmen and demanded a refund for the car, saying he was "not playing any games," the affidavit stated. The third man noticed that one of the victims had a gun in his waistband and took it from him, the affidavit said. The victims said they were in fear for their lives.

More from Law&Crime: 'We tried everything': Mom stages disabled daughter's kidnapping and has her tied to a tree to stop her from talking to men online, police say

According to cops, the salesmen were trying to reach their manager to cancel the sale but could not reach him. Meanwhile, the unidentified suspect allegedly started taking items from the business such as temporary tags, a money counter and vehicle registration documentation, deputies wrote.

After about 40 minutes, the suspects allegedly ordered the victims to drive them to their manager's house. Garcia-Berrios forced the victims to get into their car at gunpoint while his son drove behind in the Mercedes and the third suspect in an SUV, the affidavit said. While in the vehicle, one of the victims allegedly secretly texted family members letting them know what was happening and asked them to call cops.

The victims told the suspects to drive to the RaceTrac in Hollywood to meet with the manager. The victim alerted family members where they were going so cops could respond to the gas station. When deputies arrived they reportedly saw Garcia holding a backpack. An AR-15 was located inside along with one of the suspect's phones, per the affidavit. Cops also allegedly found a handgun on Garcia-Berrios.

Both suspects were taken into custody and remain at the Broward County Jail without bond. Their next court date is scheduled for Friday.