A hooded man with "messed up teeth" strolled into an Oregon mother's home while she was holding her 10-month-old baby and playing with her 3-year-old, telling the woman "honey, I'm here" before attacking her, cops say — all while the mom's husband was outside working in the yard.

"The male grabbed [the mother] while she was holding the baby and pulled her out of the room, across the hallway and into the guest bedroom," an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime alleges about Judson Defir's attack on Sunday in Portland.

"Once in the bedroom, the male forced [the mother] onto the bed by her hips," the affidavit says, noting how Defir allegedly "pressed down on her back and hips" while attempting to sexually assault her. "[The mother] was face-down on the bed and held the baby in her arms. The pressure from the male was pressing on her back and causing her to press on the baby."

The woman, who lives in Portland's South Tabor neighborhood, asked Defir to let her put the baby in her crib to avoid injuring the child, according to the affidavit.

Defir allegedly stopped attacking her and let the mother place her baby in the crib in another bedroom. The woman then returned to the other room with her 3-year-old and barricaded the door with a bookshelf "in hopes of keeping the male out of the bedroom," according to police.

"The male attempted to force his way into the room," the affidavit recounts. "[The mother] walked onto the balcony and started yelling for help, alerting her husband."

The woman later reported to police that her husband was outside "doing yard work" while she was in an upstairs bedroom with her two children, holding the baby while playing with the 3-year-old. She allegedly heard Defir walk in through the front door and heard footsteps coming up the stairs, but thought it was her husband.

"She heard a male voice say, 'Honey, I'm here,'" the affidavit says. "She realized it was not her husband's voice and then saw an unknown male [Defir] at the threshold of the bedroom door."

The mother told police Defir allegedly had "messy hair, a messy beard, messed up teeth" and was wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants. "She reported he smelled dirty, like unwashed body odor," according to the affidavit.

After alerting her husband to what was going on, police say he and multiple people from a nearby church ran over to help, but Defir had already fled the residence.

Portland police were called and dispatched to the family's home, where they found the mother "sobbing uncontrollably," per the affidavit. She was yelling out repeatedly that Defir "tried to rape her," according to cops.

Officers canvassed the scene and allegedly found Defir in the area being followed by approximately 15 people who were pointing at him and shouting. The 43-year-old was taken into custody, with police saying he allegedly told a female officer, "Wanna f—? You're hot," according to the affidavit.

That same day, Defir allegedly attacked at least three other women, including one in the nearby church and two strangers he passed by on the street.

"Responding officers determined that minutes before this attack [on the mother], the suspect entered a nearby church where he touched a woman inappropriately before fleeing," a police press release says. "In addition to these two incidents, the male is suspected of grabbing two other women who were walking in the neighborhood."

Defir claimed in interviews with police that he "smoked meth that morning and then went to church and had pancakes," according to the affidavit. He allegedly said that after church, he entered a nearby house and that there was a woman inside with two kids.

"Defir said the woman screamed and that as he tried to get past the woman, she dropped one of the babies," according to the affidavit. "He said that he accidentally bumped into the woman and almost considered jumping from the second floor to get out of there."

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Defir allegedly told police he left the mother's house and people started randomly following him. He claimed he was trying to get away from them when cops arrested him, according to the affidavit.

Defir was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree attempted rape, kidnapping and burglary. He is also charged with a probation violation related to an indecent exposure case.

According to The Oregonian, Defir was arrested in 2024 for screaming at two girls at a park and lying naked in a driveway while intoxicated. He was ordered held without bail on Monday, with a detention hearing scheduled to take place Wednesday.