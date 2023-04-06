A county clerk in East Texas has been arrested for allegedly trying to interfere with law enforcement in the area going after her son, according to local law enforcement and jail records in Smith County.

Karen Phillips, 65, stands accused of one count of interfering with public duties over the incident said to have involved a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Derrick Phillips, 36, on March 28.

The fracas started over a basic traffic stop, according to a statement of probable cause obtained by Tyler-based ABC/Telemundo affiliate KLTV. That document reportedly alleges that a deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a defective tail light along Farm to Market Road 14, but the man behind the wheel kept driving until they were parked in the driveway of the Phillips home – behind another vehicle. At around the same time, Derrick Phillips, said to be the man’s friend, allegedly got out of the vehicle already parked in the driveway and tried to interfere with the traffic stop behind him.

The deputy claims the younger Phillips’ efforts worked and that all their attention was focused on him. A second deputy arrived soon thereafter and Derrick Phillips allegedly ran inside the home owned by his mother and father, who is also a member of local government in the area, Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips.

Details regarding Karen Phillips’ alleged role in the contretemps were not immediately clear but law enforcement later shed some light.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith told KLTV that the elder Phillips tried to physically intervene and shouted a series of obscenities.

“Karen Phillips could be seen interrupting the traffic stop,” Smith told the TV station. ”She attempted to grab the deputy as he was running after the Phillips’ son. And then tried to get between them as he (the deputy) was getting the Phillips’ son out of the house and into the marked unit.”

According to the sheriff, the incident was caught on a dash camera, body-worn camera, and cellphone videos. After reviewing those videos, he said, the decision was made to press charges against the mother. He suggested the footage will eventually be released to the public.

“I’m not going to say what she was saying,” Smith added. “At some point in time, people will be able to see and hear for themselves what she was saying. I’m ashamed to say those things a public official would say toward my deputies.”

Derrick Phillips was ultimately arrested on one count each of resisting arrest or transport, interfering with public duties, and evading arrest or detention, according to Smith County Jail records.

A warrant was issued for Karen Phillips’ arrest and she was asked directly by the sheriff to turn herself in, Smith told the TV station, which she did. Both the mother and son quickly made bond on their respective charges, jail records show.

The crisscross of county officials directly and tangentially involved in the two combined cases has nixed at least one agency from moving forward with any involvement in the prosecutions.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman ruled himself – and his office – out in lieu of an out-of-town prosecutor.

“While my office is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases occurring in Smith County, we are also responsible for representing Smith County as an organization,” the DA said in a statement obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “Smith County is managed by the Commissioner’s Court. Terry Phillips is the Commissioner for Precinct Three. Therefore, Commissioner Phillips is a current client of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for certain matters.”

“The prosecution of anyone, including the son and spouse of a commissioner, must be done above reproach and without a hint of political gamesmanship,” Putman continued. “This is why the Code of Criminal Procedure Rule 2.07 provides a way for District Attorney’s Offices to recuse themselves and have a visiting prosecutor appointed.”

The sheriff also addressed the public status of the defendants.

“If they break the law in Smith County, as long as I’m the sheriff, they’re going to all be treated the same,” Smith told KLTV.

