A 26-year-old Florida man ambushed and took more than a dozen shots at his girlfriend's male friend — with her help — less than two days after the couple reconciled following a monthslong breakup.

Lake County Circuit Judge Cary F. Rada on Monday ordered Brandon Pirela to serve 25 years in a state correctional facility after a jury found him guilty on counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities announced.

The sentence stems from a December 2023 shooting in which the target narrowly escaped after coming under a barrage of gunfire, according to a news release from the Office of the State Attorney for Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit. Prosecutors said Pirela carried out the attack after coordinating with his girlfriend and co-defendant, Arianna Gajraj, to lure the victim to a specific location.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle with Gajraj when a white Toyota Camry pulled up and the driver exited before opening fire. The victim managed to reverse out of the area and fled, later reporting the incident to police and identifying Pirela as the suspected shooter based on prior threats sent through social media, prosecutors said.

Authorities initially contacted Gajraj, who denied involvement, but cellphone records later revealed communication between her and Pirela discussing plans to set up the victim and sharing his location shortly before the shooting, according to the release.

As Law&Crime previously reported, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to Peppermill Trail in Clermont around 1:53 a.m. and recovered 21 spent 9 mm shell casings scattered across the roadway. Investigators also documented 13 bullet strikes to the victim's vehicle, along with additional damage to a nearby work truck and a mailbox, underscoring the intensity of the gunfire.

The victim told deputies he had picked up Gajraj so the two could talk and smoke marijuana while discussing issues related to Pirela, who had recently reentered her life. He said he grew increasingly uneasy during the encounter, particularly after Gajraj received a call from Pirela asking about her whereabouts.

Moments later, a white sedan with dark tint pulled in front of the vehicle, and the driver stepped out wearing dark clothing and a mask before firing multiple rounds from a handgun equipped with an extended magazine. The victim said he recognized the shooter's build and believed it was Pirela, whom he had previously seen in photographs holding a similar weapon.

"Victim described that Pirela throughout the week, has been sending threatening messages to him," deputies wrote, noting escalating hostility leading up to the shooting. In one exchange provided to investigators, Pirela allegedly wrote, "Do I have to smack the s— outta you?" and warned, "On God when I see you, it's on sight."

The victim said he threw the car into reverse and sped away as gunfire continued, later telling authorities that Pirela briefly pursued him before he managed to escape. He dropped Gajraj off nearby before contacting family members and meeting officers at the Clermont Police Department.

Investigators later uncovered messages sent through a text app showing that Gajraj and Pirela had reconciled just days earlier and began discussing a plan to target the victim. According to the affidavit, the plan evolved over several hours, with Gajraj ultimately suggesting a setup in which she would share her location and help position the victim for the ambush.

"It then changed to Pirela blocking the victim in," investigators wrote, adding that Pirela repeatedly indicated his intent to carry out the attack, stating, "no, he's dying." Authorities said the final message sharing the victim's location was sent roughly 12 minutes before the shooting began.

Gajraj later admitted to contacting Pirela after the shooting but initially avoided explaining her actions to investigators. After authorities indicated they would obtain cellphone data, evidence tied her directly to the planning and execution of the ambush.

Prosecutors said Gajraj ultimately cooperated with the state and testified against Pirela at trial. She previously pleaded guilty and received a three-year prison sentence followed by six years of probation for her role in orchestrating the attack.