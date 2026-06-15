A Florida man upset with the noise of kids working on a go-kart in his neighborhood allegedly took matters into his own hands when he threatened them with a meat cleaver and kitchen knife.

Richard Carter, 60, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 8 p.m. June 8 to a home in Clermont, an Orlando suburb, for a dispute involving a knife. The victims told cops they were revving the engine of a go-kart in a garage. They said Carter, who lives across the street, approached them and began "cussing us out."

Carter allegedly threw a lawn chair across the driveway and told one of the victims, who was visiting his buddy, to "get the f— out of his neighborhood."

The victims tried to calm Carter down, but he remained irate, deputies wrote. That's when he allegedly grabbed a meat cleaver and a large kitchen knife from his home.

Deputies say Carter came at one of the victims with the meat cleaver, telling the teen he would "bash your head in." Carter allegedly again told the teen to leave the neighborhood. Fearing for his life, the teen held his hands up, hopped on his four-wheeler and drove to his home, which is just outside the subdivision.

Once home, he was so afraid he could "barely speak" to tell his mother what happened. They called 911 and returned to the scene to talk with deputies about the incident.

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Body camera footage obtained by local ABC affiliate WFTV showed that Carter admitted to threatening the boys with the knives, saying they were the first thing he could grab because he was "mad."

But he didn't appear to be all that remorseful.

"I didn't do anything," Carter said.

A deputy responded: "Well, Richard, you just said that you went and picked up the first thing you could get out of your anger when you confronted them and it was a knife."

The deputies said Carter could have simply called the sheriff's office and made a noise complaint.

Cops arrested Carter and took him to the Lake County Jail, where he has since bonded out. His next court date is set for July 6.