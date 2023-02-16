Suspect under arrest weeks after calling a baby ‘stupid’ online, bragging about shooting the father at least 8 times with rifle: Cops

A Kentucky man is in custody more than two weeks after he allegedly called a man’s baby “stupid” on the internet and shot the victim multiple times when they confronted each other in person later on, local police say.

The Covington Police Department said Thursday morning that Nicolas Elijah Turner surrendered the night before and was booked just before midnight in the Kenton County Detention Center to face attempted murder charges in a Feb. 1 shooting. Law&Crime can confirm that Turner, 21, is in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Law&Crime reported Monday that a warrant had been issued for Turner’s arrest and that he was wanted in Kenton County. Investigators had believed he could still be hiding out in the area.

Prosecutors said Turner and man he knew got into an online dispute over the suspect allegedly calling a baby “stupid.” When the two men met in person later on that day, Turner allegedly opened fire with a rifle numerous times.

A copy of the complaint obtained by Law&Crime said the suspect and victim met at a sports complex after Turner insulted the man’s girlfriend and child. Cops identified the location as the Cappel Sports Complex in Latonia.

The victim apparently told police that he thought his dispute with Turner was settled and decided to walk back to his car. That’s when the suspect called the victim a “derogatory name,” according to the complaint. When the victim turned around, the complaint continued, Turner opened fire with a rifle and struck the man at least eight times in the left arm, right arm, shoulder, and chest. The complaint further stated that the victim tried to escape in his car but crashed.

From there, a bystander is said to have taken the victim to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

“Officers were sent to 43rd and Boron for an accident with injuries. They located a vehicle but the injured passenger had already been taken to the hospital by a passerby,” Covington police said. “The investigation quickly revealed the victim had actually been shot several times somewhere in the area of the Cappel Sports Complex. The shooter, Nicholas [sic] Turner, was known to the victim and a warrant was issued for Turner’s arrest.”

The victim was released from the hospital mere hours after being shot several times.

After the shooting, Turner allegedly bragged online about the shooting. The complaint said that the suspect sent a photo of himself — holding a rifle — to the victim’s girlfriend on social media and used the N-word.

“Imma get down in broad day if ah N***a disrespecting ours,” said a censored version of the message Turner allegedly sent the woman on social media.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders previously called the alleged attack “brazen” and said it took place “in broad daylight.”

On Thursday, Sanders said in a statement to Law&Crime that he is “glad Turner was taken into custody without further incident or danger to the public.”

“We can now begin the process of holding him accountable for his actions,” he said.

Sanders said he expects there will be a preliminary hearing in the case as early as Tuesday. In the next 60 days, the prosecutor said, the case could go before a grand jury.

