A suspect allegedly shot two men in Frederick, Maryland, and was killed while breaching a local U.S. Army fort on Monday. Police did not identify the people involved because of the ongoing investigation, but the Navy announced Monday morning that the shooter was a Hospital Corpsman.

The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 6, 2021

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters in a press conference that officers got a call about an active shooter at 8:20 a.m. He said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, entered a business at Riverside Tech Park and that people fled the premises.

The shooter injured two men. Both were airlifted to a hospital. The chief was not sure if the gunfire happened inside or outside the business.

The shooter then drove to U.S. Army Fort Detrick ten minutes away, Lando said.

According to the base, the armed suspect breached the Nalin Pond gate. Fort Detrick police confronted him.

“The gunman was neutralized, and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated,” they said. “The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

Citing the ongoing investigation, Lando told reporters that it was premature to comment on the relationships between the suspect and victims. Investigators were working on determining the motive. The chief did not answer a question about whether the people who were shot were specifically targeted or whether they were random victims. He said he had no information on how many weapons the suspect had.

