Nashville Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI Allegedly Told Black Arresting Officer ‘I’ll Get Away With It Cause I’m White’

“I’ll get away with it cause I’m white.”

That is what Tammera Megan Lee, 42, told Officer Ronald Conner of the Metro Nashville Police Department while being arrested for suspicion of DUI, according to the affidavit submitted by the arresting officer.

Officer Conner, who is a Black man, states in his affidavit that he arrived at the scene when Lee drove her car into a secure lot reserved for members of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee had allegedly followed another vehicle into the parking lot of the Davidson County Old Annex Building in Nashville in order to gain entry.

A member of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office staff approached the car to try and ascertain the identity of the driver, but the staffer then decided to call Metro Police on account of the driver “being very intoxicated,” states the affidavit.

Upon arriving at the scene, police approached the vehicle and asked the driver to step out of the car, according to the affidavit. That affidavit goes on to state:

While exiting the vehicle the defendant was unsteady on her feet and had difficulty standing. The defendant had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person and being expelled through her breath. The defendant also had bloodshot watery eyes. The defendant was asked if she had anything to drink and she said yes. The defendant was asked to perform [standardized field sobriety testing] and she agreed. During the instruction phase of [horizantal gaze nystagmus], the defendant became very irate and would not listen to verbal directions. The defendant was asked again if she was willing to perform [standardized field sobriety testing] and she responded with “fuck you.” Officers placed the defendant into custody and advised her of her rights. Officers read the defendant the implied consent and ask for a breath sample. The defendant responded with more vulgarities. Inside of the vehicle in plain sight, there were several alcoholic beverages ranging from seltzers, beers, and IPAs.

That is when the defendant allegedly became “more belligerent,” and informed Officer Conner of her belief as to why she would “get away with it.”

Officer Conner states in his affidavit that he arrested Lee because of the “likelihood that the offense would continue and due to the defendant being a danger to herself and others.”

Lee was booked into Metro Nashville Jail on February 20, according to Scoop Nashville but is now on pretrial release.

Court records show that Lee is due in Davidson County General Sessions Court on April 1. In addition to DUI, she is also charged with violating the implied consent law for her refusal to perform a standardized field sobriety test when directed to by officers.

