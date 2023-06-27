NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and nephew found dead in apparent murder-suicide

NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and nephew were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Monday night.

Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway, and Johnson’s nephew, Dalton Janway, 11, were found dead after 9 p.m. in their Muskogee, Oklahoma, home, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself, Hamlin said.

Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said, the AP reported.

Police said they found one person near the front door and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said, the AP reported.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champ, has withdrawn from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago, his team, Legacy Motor Club, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time, and no further statements will be made,” the statement said.

Chandra’s sister, Marianne Janway, posted to Facebook, saying, “Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone.”

NASCAR said they are saddened by the deaths.

“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” the statement said.

Jack Janway was a chiropractor, Muskogee mayor Marlon Coleman told local affiliate Fox 23.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident,” Coleman told the station. “It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved.

“I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]