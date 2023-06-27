Police in Maine have made an arrest in the murder of a missing woman who vanished while undergoing cancer treatments.

Kimberly Hardy, 42, of Monticello, was reported missing on June 18 by her mother, who reported it to Maine State Police. Hardy was last seen on June 16 in New Limerick. Her family and friends had been unable to contact her and were concerned for her safety, police said.

Hardy was described as having very short hair “due to cancer treatments which are supposed to be ongoing,” according to police, who noted that it was unclear if she had her required medications at the time of her disappearance.

Personal items, including her vehicle and pet cat Pevy, were also left behind, police said, raising the level of concern.

Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service and the state police’s Major Crimes Unit had been searching for Hardy since she was reported missing.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested Hardy’s live-in boyfriend, 39-year-old Jayme Schnackenberg, at his home in Monticello for Hardy’s murder after a body was found.

“The investigation led to an area of the Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens in a wooded area,” police said. “Evidence Response Team members and Detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes.”

The body was found wrapped in plastic on June 25, according to Maine Public Radio.

Schnackenberg had reportedly told two people he shot Hardy after they got into a fight, police told the station. He denied involvement in Hardy’s disappearance, but police reportedly found evidence of possible blood spatter and a handgun at his home the day Hardy’s body was found.

An eyewitness also reportedly saw Schnackenberg driving what appeared to be Hardy’s vehicle in west Monticello the day before Hardy was reported missing, police told the station.

The body was transported to the medical examiner in Augusta for an autopsy where the cause of death and official identification will be determined, police said.

Schnackenberg made his first court appearance on Monday and is being held without bail at the Aroostook County Jail.

He had not entered a plea, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

