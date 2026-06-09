A Georgia man allegedly posed as a delivery driver to lure his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend to open the front door before he fired a volley of shots through a cardboard box, wounding him.

Jacob Forrest Kevinsson, 33, stands accused of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. According to an arrest warrant obtained by Law&Crime, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. May 6 at a home in the 2000 block of Smith Street in Kennesaw, which is some 25 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Kevinsson allegedly knocked on the door and the victim answered. After the victim opened the door, Kevinsson asked the victim to confirm his identity, cops wrote.

Once he did, Kevinsson opened fire through the box, the warrant said. The bullets struck the victim twice on the left side of his chest and twice on his right forearm, per cops.

Kennesaw police officer David Buchanan told local Fox affiliate WAGA that Kevinsson was holding up the box to conceal his face before he opened fire. Buchanan said the victim was able to walk over to a neighbor's house for help. Kevinsson allegedly fled in a Toyota Corolla.

Cops identified Kevinsson as the suspect and arrested him last week. He apparently used to date the victim's current girlfriend.

"This is a very unique case, and it's one of those things where relationships cause people to be emotional and that's most likely what occurred here," Buchanan told WAGA.

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The TV station briefly spoke with the victim, who did not want to go on camera but said he is recovering as best he can.

Kevinsson remains at the Cobb County Jail without bond. His next court date is not listed.