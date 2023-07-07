Murder investigation into pregnant woman’s shooting death yields dozens of child molestation allegations: Prosecutors

A murder investigation into a man accused of gunning down a woman pregnant with his child has resulted in dozens of charges of child sexual abuse and exploitation against the suspect.

Larry J. Planck III, 25, was arrested in April and charged with the murder of Isabel Hernandez. Planck had claimed that he shot Hernandez because she had kicked open the door to his house and entered with a gun, according to local Fox affiliate WXIN in Indianapolis, Indiana. After an investigation, police found that his story didn’t add up, and charged him with murder.

At the time of her death, Hernandez was reportedly pregnant with Planck’s child.

Now, state prosecutors say that the murder investigation has turned up enough evidence of child sexual abuse and exploitation to support dozens of new charges against the defendant.

According to an affidavit filed on June 29, a search of Planck’s phone revealed multiple videos and pictures of him engaging in various sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl, identified in the filing as Victim 1. Some of the depictions conveyed sexual acts with sex toys, ammunition, and a pet dog, according to the affidavit.

In one video, Planck is reportedly seen engaging in a sex act with the girl and saying: “Isabel never did it like this.”

Planck also repeatedly references the victim’s age in different videos and can be heard bragging about molesting her, the affidavit says.

The images and video were extracted from Planck’s phone. The videos indicate that Planck and the victim traveled to New York and Florida together.

The affidavit also notes that Planck’s internet search history included terms like “age of consent in Florida” and “how to get emancipated in Indiana at 16.”

According to WXIN, detectives had spoken with another victim who said that Planck had molested her when she was 13 and 14 years old, as well as offering her money to have sex with him and send him nude photographs. She turned down those offers, the story said.

Planck has been charged with 24 counts relating to child sexual abuse, including two counts of promotion of child sex trafficking, six counts of child exploitation, and 13 counts of possession of child pornography. According to court records, he had an initial hearing on Monday, and his trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 6.

If convicted on the murder charge, Planck faces a potential 45 to 65 years in prison.

