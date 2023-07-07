Video shows teen whose remains were found in a desert bonfire pit had contact with murder suspect: Sheriff

Authorities have arrested the man they say is behind the death of a teenager whose remains were found in a bonfire pit deep in the desert.

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 18-year-old Parker League, whose body was discovered in a remote part of the Tonto National Forest in Arizona in June.

As Law&Crime previously reported, League had reportedly been visiting the Grand Canyon State after graduating high school in Nebraska.

According to a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Ruinard was arrested on July 5. Authorities were apparently tipped off by transactions made with League’s bank card after his remains were found.

“Detectives were able to obtain video footage from multiple locations where Parker’s bank card was being used after he was discovered deceased,” the statement says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect and victim were seen on video together before League was killed.

“Video footage from an Arco gas station in Chandler, AZ on June 11th showed Parker and the suspect, Anthonie leaving the store together in a black Dodge Challenger,” the statement says. “This was the last time detectives had Parker on video alive.”

After searching Ruinard’s house and car pursuant to a warrant, detectives found evidence of League’s DNA in Ruinard’s vehicle.

Ruinard is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of narcotic drug possession for sale, one count of drug possession equipment for manufacturing, one count of narcotic drug-manufacture, two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, one count of theft of credit card, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body or body parts.

League had flown to Arizona on June 9 and had last messaged his brother the following day, according to reports. He was scheduled to fly back to Nebraska on June 12 — the same day his body was found.

Law&Crime’s Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.

