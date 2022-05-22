Murder Defendant Found Dead in Jail Cell the Day After He Was Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death: Sheriff

A man died in jail just a day after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death. For now, 39-year-old Benjamin Pierce‘s death doesn’t appear suspicious, though the matter is under investigation.

“No apparent signs [of] trauma or foul play,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an announcement Saturday. “The majority of time he was in a single-man cell.”

Now there’s no way Benjamin will face justice in criminal court for allegedly murdering wife Leslie Ann Pierce, 39.

This morning, inmate Benjamin Pierce (39), became unresponsive in a holding cell. Lifesaving measures were attempted, he was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased. No apparent signs or trauma or foul play. The majority of time he was in a single-man cell. In

1/3 pic.twitter.com/3gDkf6jIcB — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 21, 2022

Deputies responded to an in-progress call in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle at around 8:19 a.m. on Friday, according to KPRC.

Pierce allegedly told deputies he stabbed his wife. Authorities found her in the foyer. First responders pronounced her death.

The couple’s 7-year-old son, who was physically unharmed, was inside the home and may have witnessed the fatal attack, officials said.

Defendant Pierce had allegedly called 911 after calling a relative, to whom he confessed the stabbing. The family member and a woman drove to the home.

According to officials, Leslie and Benjamin Pierce had been arguing about divorce and child custody.

Leslie Ann Pierce had worked for the Katy Independent School District.

“In accordance with state law related to any jail-based Death In Custody, an independent agency will investigate; [The Houston Police Department] will be the investigative agency,” Gonzalez said. “Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct a medical examination.”

[Screenshot via KPRC]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]