Murder and bias crime charges were filed against a 24-year-old man in the stabbing death of a restaurant server reportedly defending a friend from homophobic slurs and harassment outside a bar in Portland, Oregon.

A grand jury indicted Rahnique Usef Jackson in the death of Colin Smith, 32. Jackson faces charges of murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and bias crime in the second degree, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release.

The attack happened on July 2, just before 2 a.m. The suspect had been angry before the stabbing after a bartender joked about him not tipping, and had allegedly harassed, hurled homophobic slurs and inappropriately touched someone in Smith’s group of friends outside the High Dive bar, Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Members of Jackson’s group told police they saw Jackson arguing with the group and described him as “out of control and angry,” the news site reported, citing court documents.

“I know he was probably just trying to de-escalate and get this person to move on,” friend Paulina Solis told local NBC affiliate KGW. “And that’s when he was killed.”

The suspect fled. Police were called, and Smith was declared dead at the scene. Days later, the suspect was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The victim’s family was crushed.

“I lost my boy when he was defending a friend,” Julie Smith, his mother, wrote in a statement to People. “A quick action that was spontaneous and innate to his selfless character.”

Family members released a photo of Smith with his cat, Smokey, who they said meant the world to him.

“The number one thing we just want to stress to people is not to promote the fear of not sticking up for people, but love thy neighbor and stick up for people,” Danielle Smith, his sister, told People.

Greg Denton, the owner and chef of Ox Restaurant, where Smith worked, said employees were in shock.

“It’s a little better each day, but I think it’s like a rollercoaster,” he told local Fox affiliate KPTV. “For a lot of staff, coming back in has triggered some emotions, but we are just trying to stay strong together and try to communicate. Just be open to the process of grieving as much as we can. It’s hard because our job is to take care of others, so it’s difficult.”

Jackson is set to be arraigned on July 18, when he’s expected to enter a plea. His public defender Zachary Pedrazzi didn’t immediately return an email from Law&Crime seeking comment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]