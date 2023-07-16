Deputies accuse a mother of taking her ailing three-day-old baby out of the newborn intensive care unit and stabbing three hospital staff who tried to stop her.

Kendra Deanna Greene is locked up at the Main Detention Center in Palm Beach County, Florida, for aggravated child abuse, battery, resisting an officer without violence, and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Greene’s attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Authorities heavily redacted the arrest affidavit, even marking out her name, but the sheriff’s office put a face to the allegation in a Facebook post. Law enforcement claims Greene arrived at the Palms West Hospital on Thursday.

One of the staffers described Greene, in the words of the affidavit, “violently” removing the breathing device from the baby’s mouth, the central line from the stomach, the feeding tube, and other devices that worked to keep the baby alive. The child had remained there to receive treatment for underdeveloped lungs.

“Victim 04, knowing the infant could die without these life saving measures in place, attempted to plead with [redacted] to get her to stop,” documents stated.

Greene allegedly shoved the staffer and said, “F–k you, b—h.”

This initiated a “code pink” — child abduction alert — on the hospital’s public address system, according to the affidavit. As part of policy, staffers have to stand at the nearest door and stop anyone attempting to leave the premises. Greene allegedly slashed three staffers with “a large, serrated kitchen knife” — one in the right forearm, another in the right hand and a third on the right side of the neck.

Security cameras recorded it, authorities said.

Greene managed to flee with the newborn, but investigators tracked her down, authorities said. The baby is safe, authorities said.

“Fortunately, Kendra dropped off the baby with a family member so the baby was safely transported back to the hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition,” deputies wrote. “All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged the same evening.”

The heavily affidavit mentions someone, whose identity is redacted, living with schizophrenia and having experienced mental deterioration. It describes a person not understanding why she could not bring someone else home.

Jail records show no bond for Greene, but court records show $302,000.

