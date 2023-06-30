Mother accused of fatally stabbing her daughter says she killed an alien trying to take her children: Affidavit

A woman in Tennesee allegedly told police she killed an alien trying to take her children. Her son said she told him she killed the devil.

But the police say one fact is certain.

Carolyn D. Garrett, 65, was arrested for the fatal stabbing of her 50-year-old daughter, Conju Garrett, in Memphis after police found the victim’s body in the road while responding to a suspicious person call outside a home on Tuesday.

Carolyn Garrett was being held at the Shelby County Jail on a first-degree murder charge with bail set at $500,000, online jail booking records show.

A probable cause affidavit outlined her remarkable allegations after authorities said she was arrested, waived her rights, and told police what she did. Her son, Kenyarda Townsel, 27, also told authorities what she allegedly told him about the devil.

“Carolyn Garret stated she heard some voices coming from the wall telling her to kill her daughter Conju Garrett,” the affidavit said. “Carolyn Garret stated that she got a knife out of the kitchen. Carolyn Garret started cutting Conju Garrett on the back of her neck and back area. Carolyn Garret stated she dragged her daughter Conju Garrett outside and put her on the curb. She stated that she then cleaned up some blood in the house with a towel and put it outside.”

At the home, police followed a blood trail leading from the carport door to the street, where they saw Conju Garrett lying dead in the road near the driveway, covered in blood and suffering from multiple stab wounds, court documents said.

She was advised of her charge and taken to Regional One Hospital before being booked. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

