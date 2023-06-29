‘Most Wanted’ cocaine trafficker lived under fake name for nearly 2 decades, even tricking his wife, kids: Police

A convicted cocaine trafficker who was on a South Carolina “Most Wanted” list lived under a fake name for nearly two decades, even tricking his wife and kids before he was captured this week in Detroit, authorities said.

Antran Hall has been on Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” list since 2006. Hall was initially tried and found guilty in absentia for cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006, officials said.

“After 17 years on the run, the perseverance, dedication, and teamwork of our agencies resulted in the apprehension of one of Anderson County’s Most Wanted fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Chrissie Latimore said, Detriot’s WDIV reported.

Earlier this year, detectives uncovered information about Hall using an alias in Detroit. What information authorities found was not revealed.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals looked further into the lead and narrowed their search. Hall was arrested the next day, authorities said.

The investigation shows Hall lived under a fake identity, even tricking his wife and children, that only knew him by his alias name, officials said.

He is in the Wayne County Detention Center awaiting extradition. He has a court date set for July 28.

