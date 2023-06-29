A 59-year-old man in Texas was arrested this week after he allegedly broke into another man’s home and claimed he was the property owner, then dragged the victim outside where he beat him with a mallet that had multiple nails driven through its head.

Mark Sanchez was taken into custody Wednesday evening and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT-TV, Sanchez and several others showed up unannounced at the victim’s home in Bexar County on Monday night. Details about the status of the others and who they were were not revealed.

Once there, Sanchez allegedly claimed he owned the home and demanded that the man residing there leave immediately.

Without permission, Sanchez and his associates reportedly entered the victim’s home and started assaulting him. The victim — whose name and address were not included in the affidavit — reportedly told police during the attack inside the home, Sanchez was wielding a uniquely dangerous weapon. He claimed that Sanchez hit him several times using “a mallet with nails driven into the head of it,” KSAT reported.

Sanchez and the other individuals then reportedly dragged the victim outside and continued beating him. The man escaped and called police.

San Antonio Police Department officers reportedly said they recovered “the head of a mallet with multiple nails protruding from it.”

The affidavit also found a trail of what appeared to be blood leading out the victim’s door to the front of the home and noted that the mallet head had “blood on the nails” sticking out of it, according to KSAT.

The affidavit says Sanchez admitted to police that he attacked the victim, saying he was trying to get the victim to “understand that he was not wanted there.”

Sanchez was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly returning to the man’s home with a gun and threatening to kill him. Authorities said they learned Sanchez had been recently arrested and charged with assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle but had been released on bond.

It was unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other before the attack.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately reply to a message asking about the arrests of Sanchez’s alleged accomplices and additional details regarding the incident.

He is being held at the Bexar County Jail on $100,000 bond, records show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]