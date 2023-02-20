Mom’s boyfriend murdered teen girls and sexually assaulted surviving 12-year-old before killing himself: Deputies

A woman’s boyfriend allegedly killed her two daughters and a family friend before sexually assaulting the mother’s surviving 12-year-old daughter. The suspect then killed himself, according to authorities in Harris County, Texas.

Officials did not initially identify the victims or suspected perpetrator. Family identified the slain sisters as Melany Torres, 13, and Sayuri Gill, 19, the latter of whom was six months pregnant, according to KHOU. A 14-year-old girl, a friend of the family, also died.

Cops in the city of Galena Park said they received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. from a home in the 2000 block of Second Street.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officers had responded to a report of a shooting and a child being sexually assaulted. That girl, a 12-year-old, said her mother’s boyfriend sexually assaulted her and he shot other family members in the home, Gonzalez said. The child picked up her 1-year-old niece, and ran to a neighbor’s home for help. That infant is reportedly Gill’s daughter.

Cops and EMS discovered three victims dead: a 19-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl. They had been shot to death.

In the master bedroom, authorities discovered the suspect, a 38-year-old man. He had an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Gonzalez said.

“The victims’ mother was not home at the time of the shooting,” Gonzalez said. “The identity of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending positive identification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”

“The juvenile and infant were transported to Texas Children’s Hospital with non life threatening injuries,” police wrote. “This case was referred to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, Homicide Division for investigation. It appears that the perpetrator was one of the deceased persons found in the home upon the Officer’s arrival.”

Update: at approx 10:30pm, officers with Galena Park PD responded to a sexual assault of a child and a possible shooting. A 12-yr-old child reported she was sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend and he had shot other family members inside their house. The victim stated

Gonzalez said the suspect began shooting after an argument, according to KHOU. The man shot Gill, then shot Torres and the family friend before sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl, the sheriff said.

“He then proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old that was inside the residence,” said Gonzalez. “After that, he told her to go ahead and run from the house … she did so and ran out of the residence without any clothing.”

“It’s just a tragic situation. It makes no sense, it’s all senseless and it’s very tragic,” the sheriff said. “But our investigators will try to put all the pieces together and our condolences go out to the victim’s families and everyone impacted by this and the entire city as well.”

In Houston, domestic and family violence cases have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.

Anyone who wants to donate can email [email protected], the family said.

