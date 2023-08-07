Mom who fatally shot 7-year-old son at ‘close range,’ then told officers where the body was, now facing capital murder charge: Police

A 36-year-old mother in Alabama was arrested last week for allegedly killing her 7-year-old son, shooting the child multiple times inside of their home. Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of capital murder in the young boy’s slaying, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a report from Huntsville, Alabama, NBC affiliate WAFF, officers with the Moulton Police Department at about 2:17 a.m. on Aug. 4 responded to a call regarding a possible shooting at a home located in the 200 block of Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they made contact with an adult female — later identified as Karr, the victim’s mother — who was outside of the home. She reportedly told the officers that a child was dead inside the house.

The child was located inside the home suffering from two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, Lawrence County Coroner Steve Norwood reportedly confirmed to Hunstville ABC affiliate WAAY-TV. Authorities have not released the boy’s identity, but the station reported that he was a student at Danville Elementary School in Morgan County.

Karr was taken into custody at her home. Authorities transported her to the Lawrence County Jail where she was booked on suspicion of capital murder. She is currently being held without bond, records show.

Susan Thrasher, one of Karr’s neighbors, told WAFF that the allegations against Karr are unimaginable.

“It’s just been a sad day because it’s just hard to believe that a mother can kill their child,” Thrasher reportedly told the station. “I just can’t imagine what caused her to do such a thing and I’m just hoping the little boy was asleep.”

Tad Hazle, a second neighbor, told the station the whole ordeal was “shocking.”

“I’ve seen the little boy several times, he would play with my dogs and ride his bike down the sidewalk,” Hazle reportedly said. “It is terrible, just terrible.”

Moulton Police Department Capt. Russell Graham said that both of the gunshot wounds the child suffered were sustained from “close range,” WAFF reported. He also spoke to the station about the disturbing nature of the crime, particularly because he has children of his own.

“It’s not easy, any death is bad but especially when you are dealing with a small child,” Graham told the station. “I’ve got children of my own that are right around that age so that’s a little tough but I’m trying to put that aside right now and just look at this purely from an investigative standpoint.”

A third neighbor who spoke with WAAY on the condition of anonymity said they would see the child in the area often, but said he mostly kept to himself.

“I’d see him out every day playing on his scooter. He was a cute little boy and very quiet. He never talked to us, but he played on the side of the street a lot. This is a very quiet neighborhood and when I got up this morning and found out what happened I was totally shocked.”

Karr made her initial appearance in court on Friday morning and is scheduled to appear for her preliminary hearing on Aug. 23.

