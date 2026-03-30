An Ohio mother was arrested after police said she burned one of her children so badly that he needed to be hospitalized.

Laneasha Walker, 24, is in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center after being charged with three counts of child endangerment. According to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate WKRC, Walker brought her son, whose age was not made public, to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he was found to have second-degree burns over 10% of his body. Police said hospital staff told them that Walker allegedly had no explanation for the burns.

According to court documents, police believe the most recent burning incident occurred on Dec. 12, 2025. Local NBC affiliate WLWT reported that police spoke to Walker's other three children, who told the officers that they allegedly saw their mother pour hot water on their brother. Witnesses told police that Walker allegedly tried to hide the boy's injuries using diapers and long socks.

Police said Walker initially refused to get medical treatment for her son. She also allegedly lied about taking her son to a doctor for his burns. According to court documents, medical staff at Cincinnati Children's Hospital found evidence of old and new burn injuries to the boy.

More from Law&Crime: 'Extremely hot water': Mom waited 3 hours to take toddler son to hospital after boyfriend burned boy's arms and hands, cops say

WLWT reported that all four of Walker's children were placed in the custody of family members after she was arrested on Friday. Walker was arraigned on Saturday, when her bond was set at $75,000, or $25,000 for each count of child endangerment. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 7.

Walker was ordered not to have any contact with her son if she posts her bond and is released.