Mom made baby formula with water she used to clean her methamphetamine needles: Police

A Florida woman took her baby to the hospital and ended up behind bars after police said she exposed the infant to methamphetamine.

Jalyn Brownworth, 32, was charged with child neglect after police said her baby showed signs of exposure to methamphetamine. In a Facebook post, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said Brownworth was arrested on April 9 after medical staffers at a local hospital alerted police to their suspicions that her baby had potentially been exposed to drugs. Medical staff called the Department of Children and Families and an investigation ensued.

According to police, Brownworth brought her baby to the hospital after noticing behavioral changes that she found concerning. When the baby was examined, medical staff suspected that the baby had been exposed to an illicit substance.

Police said that medical staff determined that the baby tested positive for methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that Brownworth fed her baby formula that she made with water that was contaminated. The water, police said, had previously been used to clean hypodermic needles that were used to inject methamphetamine.

According to police, the baby was reported to be in stable condition and recovering. Authorities did not provide details on who has custody. Online court records showed that Brownworth was ordered not to make contact with the baby upon her release from jail.

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Brownworth was arrested and charged with child neglect with no bodily harm. She is currently in custody at the Alachua County Jail, where she is being held on $20,000 bond, according to reporting by local ABC affiliate WCJB. Her next court date was not immediately available.