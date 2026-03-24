A Florida mom brought her daughter along for her Saturday workout at the gym — but instead of bringing the girl inside, she allegedly left her alone in the car.

Iranique Nyesha Martin, 38, faces a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, a man walked up to a police officer who was on patrol outside Crunch Fitness in Sweetwater, which is in the Miami area, to report he saw a young child who appeared to be about 3 years old alone in the backseat of the car outside the gym.

The allegedly man said he saw the same girl alone in the car the day before, and seeing her a second time prompted him to alert police. Cops searched the parking lot and found the car running with the girl inside, the affidavit said. Not long after, Martin allegedly walked out of the gym and confirmed it was her daughter.

Asked if she was inside the gym, she allegedly said, "Yes, I was using the restroom," which police said implied that she was inside for just a few minutes. Officers had Martin open the door so they could check on the girl. Cops noted the girl was not harmed, but was unrestrained and there was no car seat in the vehicle, the affidavit stated. But surveillance video allegedly showed Martin was in the gym for about an hour. She exercised and took a shower during that time, cops said.

"Due to the child's age and inability to care for itself, this exposed the child to an unreasonable risk of harm and constitutes child neglect," cops wrote.

Martin was taken to the Miami-Dade jail on a $20,000 bond. The girl was placed into custody of her father, the affidavit said.

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Her next court date is set for May 19.