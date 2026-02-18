Mom is lying about disappearance of 2-year-old daughter who has not been seen for weeks: Police

A 33-year-old Alabama woman is behind bars after she allegedly lied to cops about the disappearance of her daughter, who she reported missing earlier this week.

Adrienne Reid stands accused of false reporting to law enforcement in the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter Genesis Reid. Cops in Enterprise, some 80 miles south of Montgomery, say Reid reported Genesis missing shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. Reid claimed she noticed her daughter was missing when she saw that the front door of her apartment was open.

Cops searched around the complex, but came up empty.

"As the investigation progressed, detectives identified inconsistencies in the information provided, prompting a more intensive investigation," cops said in a Facebook post.

Now, Enterprise police, along with the FBI, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and other agencies are conducting a frantic search. Cops had a cadaver dog searching the area around the apartment complex on Wednesday. While Genesis' other family members have been "very cooperative," her mother has been less than forthcoming, Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said at a press conference.

Cops say Genesis actually hasn't been seen for "several weeks." The only lead Reid has divulged is that her daughter may be with a woman named "Moriah." But Reid has not given any other contact information for the woman, per Moore. Reid allegedly told cops "Moriah" would hang out at Levels Bar and Grille on Daleville Avenue in Enterprise as well as areas in Ozark.

"We are confident that Adrienne made a false report that Genesis walked out of the apartment at 3 a.m.," Moore told reporters.

Authorities have sent out several search teams in the area looking for the girl, who was supposedly wearing Minnie Mouse pajamas when she went missing.

Anyone with information related to Genesis Reid, including possible sightings, locations, or any detail that may assist investigators, is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.