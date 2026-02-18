A Las Vegas father who allegedly got stoned while getting his kids ready for school, dropped them off, and then toked up again in his car with a THC vape pen before mowing down a 12-year-old boy received a plea deal this week from prosecutors, his lawyer says. The victim's mom says the restitution the dad would pay is not even enough to pay for her son's funeral.

Oh'Ryan Brooks, 27, plans to accept the deal in exchange for some of his charges being dropped, according to his attorney, who spoke during a court hearing Tuesday covered by local NBC affiliate KSNV. Brooks will plead guilty to hit-and-run involving death and pay $6,953.31 in restitution to the victim's mother, the station reported.

Brooks was allegedly caught on surveillance video plowing into Cristofer Suarez on Oct. 3, 2025, around 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Owens Avenue. Cops say a witness told investigators Brooks was "speeding on Owens Avenue" before hitting Suarez, who was sent flying into a wrought iron fence.

After the crash, Brooks allegedly claimed the sun was in his eyes and he had no idea what he hit, per police. Cristofer was walking to class that morning and had just taken a few steps off the curb, while walking in an implied crosswalk within an active school zone, when Brooks mowed him down, according to cops.

"$6,000 is not even near enough for my son," Cristofer's mother, Martina Suarez, told reporters after Tuesday's hearing about the restitution that Brooks' lawyer says he will have to pay.

"It's not even what his funeral cost is, actually," Suarez said.

Brooks allegedly fled from the scene of the crash in his Mitsubishi SUV and then smoked more marijuana "because he knew he was going to jail," according to his arrest report, which was obtained by local CBS affiliate KLAS.

Police say Brooks was tracked and located through his license plate number. Security footage from an apartment where he was found allegedly shows him inspecting the front of his vehicle.

"He mentioned that he had his cell phone with him but did not make any calls because he doesn't do that and had no one to call," the arrest report said.

Suarez was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and he later died from his injuries. Brooks was arrested around 9:30 a.m. and given a sobriety test, which he allegedly failed.

Cops say Brooks confessed to being behind the wheel and smoking the THC vape pen while getting his children ready for school. Authorities note in his arrest report that he was allegedly "swaying from side to side and slurring his words" while speaking to them and nearly fell over.

"I want everyone to know that he killed a child," Martina Suarez told local NBC affiliate KSNV about Brooks after his first court appearance last year. "I'm going to say it right now for his family members, he is never going to have peace."