The search for a missing woman reached a tragic conclusion. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, is dead. Someone killed her. Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said the Baltimore medical examiner’s office still has to officially determine the cause and manner of death, but officers are calling this a homicide.

Police announced early this month that Chavez-Dominquez was missing. Officers said her family and friends last saw her on Dec. 30 at about 6 p.m. in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court. This was her apartment.

“A witness claims to have seen her leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Saturday, December 31, 2022,” officers wrote in a missing person notice on Friday. “The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark colored boots. ”

Cops did not note this purported Dec. 31 sighting when they announced Chavez-Dominguez’s death on Sunday.

Officers said they responded on Saturday afternoon at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park about a report of a “suspicious situation,” and they found the missing woman dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, they said.

Officers said on Friday, during the missing person case, that they had no new leads.

Police have spoken with family members and friends and searched several locations that Keylin frequented but have not been able to establish any new leads.

Police said they have no suspects or suspects in custody.

“Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477),” police said. “A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.”

