Missing woman found dead 10 days after disappearance

A Texas woman’s remains were found in the city of Midland after she was reported missing 10 days earlier.

Madeline Pantoja, 20, was last seen on May 10. Witnesses said they heard arguing from her apartment, according to local reports, and family and friends have been eyeing her ex-boyfriend for answers.

Midland police arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, on Saturday, after Pantoja’s remains were discovered three miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160, about 15 minutes from her apartment.

Pantoja’s family said Chacon was the only one with a key to her apartment, and her apartment was locked when investigators showed up. Her keys, purse, phone and dog were left behind.

Pantoja was supposed to meet a friend on May 11, but never showed up. After many unanswered phone calls and text messages, her friend got in contact with her family, and a maintenance worker unlocked the door for a welfare check.

“It’s very unlike her to cancel plans or just not return calls,” her friend Jasmine Hernandez told reporters.

On May 18, a large group of Pantoja’s friends and family rallied outside the Midland Police Department in hopes of gaining more publicity and action by police in her disappearance. Many felt like investigators weren’t taking her case seriously and not a lot was being done to look for her. It’s unclear who found or how the remains were discovered.

Court records show Chacon was charged with murder. It appears he has not yet made his first appearance before a judge. No bail or bond information has been made available.

Police have not released a cause of death. An autopsy will be performed in Dallas County.

