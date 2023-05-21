A woman drowned her 6-year-old daughter and tried to do the same with an 8-year-old child, but the survivor’s plea for help alerted others at the residence, according to deputies out of Beaufort County, South Carolina. Investigators identified the defendant as Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun, 37. She is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Friday, at approximately 1:25 a.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sam Doyle Driver in Saint Helena Island, South Carolina. Deputies said they arrived and immediately detained Brun, citing information they had received from dispatch.

They discovered Mackaya Bradley-Brun, 6, dead.

“The early morning investigation revealed that Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun most likely drowned the six-year-old,” they wrote. “Following that Bradley-Brun then attempted to drown an eight-year-old child. A plea for help from the eight-year-old woke others in the home who were able to intervene and call 911 for help.”

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office was scheduled Friday to perform an autopsy to formally determine Mackaya’s cause of death.

More Law&Crime coverage: 27-year-old woman found guilty of drowning her 2-year-old daughter as punishment

“The investigation is ongoing,” deputies wrote. “The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Special Victim’s Unit-Department of Child Fatalities is working alongside the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.”

Bradley-Brun is currently locked up without bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center

