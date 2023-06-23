A 31-year-old Michigan woman found dead in her home nearly 18 months ago, but there have been little to no real developments in the investigation since. That’s according to Megan Lynne Drumhiller’s mom and dad, who spoke sternly and directly at a press conference Thursday alongside the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the suspicious homicide is being investigated as such.

Lynette and Tim Drumhiller of St. Charles said Thursday outside the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office that they “know this is a homicide” and “know someone is still free.” Megan’s asphyxiation death was reported to be the result of strangulation.

Megan Drumhiller was found dead in her Carrollton Township home on Ridgeland Drive back in Jan. 28, 2022, after her worried family members called for a well-being check.

From that point on, the parents said, basic investigatory actions were not taken even though local and state cops investigated the case as a homicide from the start.

“From the very beginning, we were told repeatedly by law enforcement that Megan was not the victim of a random killing,” said Tim. “There were no signs of a break in. Megan likely knew and trusted her killer and she let this person into her home. Yet nearly 18 months later this person is still free in the Saginaw community.”

Lynette said neighborhood camera footage was not immediately checked after Megan’s death and that, as far as the family could tell, the investigation appeared to have completely stalled for several months.

“We kept waiting for things to get done and we couldn’t figure out — they were talking about doing certain things and they weren’t getting done,” she said. “That made us angry because if he doesn’t drive here how can you interview people, how can you check cameras? And sure enough, a lot of that had not happened. Just imagined had those cameras been checked. We could’ve had results in a week, we could’ve known.”

Amid the Drumhiller family’s outrage about the glacial pace of investigations, ABC 12 reported that the Carrollton Township Police Department would not comment on how it initially probed Megan’s death, while Michigan State Police expressed confidence that “there was no mishandling of evidence.”

The Drumhillers, who have hired a private eye to investigate the case, are now offering $100,000 for the capture, prosecution, conviction, and incarceration of whoever is responsible for Megan’s death.

Megan’s obituary said she was the “first-born child” in the Drumhiller family and was the older sister to three brothers.

“Megan’s laugh could light up any room. As a young adult she developed a passion for music and stardom and was fascinated with David Bowie. Megan attended several colleges, happier to be where her friends were. She enjoyed working in fashion, apparel and fitness. Megan remained fiercely independent, but was very loyal to a small group of longtime friends. Megan’s journey took her to Florida & Texas for several years, but she always came home to Michigan, where she was able to spend time with her close friend Pat,” the obit said. “Our entire family was able to be together for 3 weeks this Christmas.”

On Thursday, Lynette Drumhiller spoke to her daughter and told her how much she misses her.

“Meg, I miss you, I miss your smile, and your pretty face. I miss the way you would always say ‘hi mom’ and ‘love you’ every time we spoke,” the mother said.

Tara Pearson, Megan’s aunt and the Drumhiller family attorney, said that the parents have a “very objective and good faith belief that the person [who killed their daughter] was someone that was very, very close to Megan.”

