‘I’m going to get me a woman tonight’: Man smothered 80-year-old with pillow during rape in nursing home where both were residents 

A 45-year-old man in Indiana will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after he admitted to raping and killing a semi-immobile 80-year-old woman at the nursing home where they were both residents, holding a pillow over her face during a “forcible” sexual assault. Marion County Magistrate Judge Peggy Ryan Hart on Thursday ordered Dwayne Anthony Freeman to serve a sentence of 45 years for the horrific attack and slaying of Patricia Newnum, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Freeman in May pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of rape in connection with Newnum’s death. Judge Hart also sentenced Freeman to 30 years for the rape conviction, to be served concurrent with the 45-year sentence for murder.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022, responded to an emergency call at the Homestead Health Center located in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue regarding a report of a deceased adult female — later identified as Newnum. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located a woman inside one of the resident rooms who appeared to be deceased and “determined that the circumstances were suspicious.” A short while later, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and pronounced Newnum dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit opened an investigation into what had taken place and detained a man at the scene — later identified as Freeman — who was “believed to be involved” in Newnum’s death. Based on the evidence immediately available to investigators, authorities believed they had probable cause to declare Newnum’s death a homicide.

According to a lawsuit filed against Homestead Health on behalf of Newnum’s estate in May 2022, a medical assistant at about 5 a.m. was doing rounds at the facility when they noticed a motorized scooter in Newnum’s room — a vehicle that she did not personally possess. Newnum is described in the lawsuit as having “limited” speech and being “unable to move on her own.”

The assistant entered the room and said they saw an alcohol-soaked Freeman lying naked on top of Patricia Newnum.

“Freeman smothered and killed Patricia Newnum,” the complaint states. “Freeman had with him a bottle of alcohol and, on information and belief, had consumed substantial amounts of alcohol.”

A subsequent autopsy performed by the Marion County County Coroner’s Office determined that Newnum’s manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was asphyxiation due to smothering, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.

Prior to the attack on Newnum, Freeman was overheard talking to several female residents at the facility and saying, “I’m going to get me a woman tonight, I’m going to get somebody tonight!” the Star reported.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Freeman’s attorney, Courtney Ann Benson-Kooy, reportedly told the court that her client was severely intoxicated when he attacked Newnum and “does not remember” most of the events from that night, but understood that the state had enough evidence to convict him of the aforementioned crimes.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Newnum’s estate remains pending.

