Massachusetts Dad Attacked Police Station with Chainsaw and Dangled Young Kids Out of a Window After Officers Refused to Babysit: Cops

A 35-year-old man in Massachusetts was arrested over the weekend for allegedly tried to force his way into a police station using a chainsaw and then dangling his two young children out of a window during a lengthy standoff with law enforcement.

Brien Buckley was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with multiple crimes, including one count of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and three counts each of child endangerment and damage to property, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Cohasset Police Department, officers at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 responded to a call from the civilian desk attendant at police headquarters who reported that an adult male had driven a pickup truck across the lawn of the station. The man — later identified as Buckley — allegedly drove the vehicle into a tree on the property, then exited the car wielding a chainsaw.

Buckley allegedly “entered the lobby revving a gas-powered chain saw [sic]” and “began to damage the lobby of the station with the saw and was chopping at the security door” in an apparent attempt to enter the restricted area where the desk attendant had been able to “barricade” herself in.

After damaging the door with the chainsaw, police say Buckley fled from the station in the crashed pickup truck. Officers allegedly tracked him back to his residence located in the 10 block of Cushing Road. Police set up a perimeter around the home and dispatched additional units to help take Buckley into custody.

“[Buckley] began yelling at officers from inside the home and dangled 2-small children in front of a 2nd story window. When [Buckley] refused to come out of the home, a ‘tactical alert’ was called, which drew police officers in from surrounding towns,” police said. “As commanders arrived on the scene and attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, our regional SWAT team and hostage negotiators from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (METRO-LEC) were called to the scene. After hours-long negotiations, the male became more erratic to the point where SWAT supervisors sought permission to enter the home due to the increasingly clear and present danger to the children.”

A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius around Buckley’s home. SWAT forced their way into the home and brought Buckley down with a Taser after he allegedly resisted arrest.

The children — both of whom are under the age of five — were removed from the home and placed in the care of their mother and grandfather, who were at the scene.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley spoke to reporters on the scene and said the situation with Buckley began earlier that morning. At approximately 8 a.m., Buckley allegedly called the police station and requested an officer be sent to his house to babysit his two children for about an hour.

“Obviously, that’s not a service we offer,” Quigley said.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Buckley is also facing one count each of resisting arrest, driving to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and wanton destruction. Buckley has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Buckley appeared for his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court, where a judge ordered him to be held without bond. The judge also ordered Buckley to undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital, according to a report from the the Boston Globe.

[images via Cohasset Police Department]

