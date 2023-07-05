A man in northern Virginia sexually assaulted a woman while she was pushing a baby in a stroller earlier this week. Now, police believe the same man may be responsible for another similar crime in the area.

The 23-year-old victim and her mother were walking to visit a family friend late Monday morning in the Meadows of Chantilly, a prefabricated home community in the census-designated place of Chantilly in western Fairfax County, Virginia.

The victim’s mother went to the door of a home when the man attacked, according to Washington, D.C.-based NBC affiliate WRC-TV. The assailant came up from behind, put the young woman in a chokehold, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s mother saw the crime unfold and ran toward her daughter, scaring the man off and chasing him down the street.

Immediately after that, the victim reportedly rushed to her mother’s friend’s house, scared for her mother’s safety.

“This daughter of my friend, she was very scared, crying, and she told me a man touched her, and her mom went running after him,” Carolina Salazar told the TV station. “It’s a little bit scary.”

The man eluded the victim’s mother. But police believe they caught him on surveillance footage before and after the attack.

New clip showing yesterday’s sexual battery suspect approaching the scene of the crime. Call non-emergency at 703-691-2131 with info. See blog release for full details https://t.co/QM0nH1CLrX #FCPD pic.twitter.com/ko4AiMNeCj — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 4, 2023

In the footage, the man can be seen slowly walking along a sidewalk near a residence with a white picket fence before the attack. In the aftermath of the sexual assault, the same man, wearing a grey shirt, surgical mask, and dark-colored baseball cap, can be seen running past the same fence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). pic.twitter.com/RQKHcl9XD4 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 3, 2023

According to the department, the man responsible could be the same person who committed a sexual assault and burglary – while wearing a surgical mask – two blocks away from Monday’s incident on May 18.

“The physical description of that suspect was very similar to the description in this case,” Fairfax County Police Sgt. Jacob Pearce told WRC-TV. “So detectives are investigating and very curious to find out if this is the same suspect from both cases. We are doing everything we can from the police side to try to find out who this person is, and we are absolutely asking for community help to identify this person.”

A composite sketch of the man, believed to be in his 40s, was completed with the first victim’s help. That image has been shared with multiple homes in the neighborhood through a flyer posted on doors.

Law&Crime reached out to the department for additional details on this story, but no response was immediately forthcoming.

