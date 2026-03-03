A New York man was charged with murder after his father was found dead on a couch in their home.

Hans Knickerbocker, 40, was arrested on Feb. 25 in connection with the strangulation death of his father, 63-year-old Philip Knickerbocker. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the family's home in Hermon, New York, at 7:49 p.m. after receiving a report of a deceased man in the house. They found the body of Philip Knickerbocker on a couch, and they soon learned that a dispute had taken place at the home earlier that day.

According to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate WWNY, Philip Knickerbocker had an argument with his wife that culminated in him dumping coffee over her head.

Police said the argument between Philip Knickerbocker and his wife was about their marriage. The verbal altercation reportedly became physical when Philip Knickerbocker attempted to punch his wife after pouring the coffee on her head.

According to the court documents, Hans Knickerbocker became involved in the fight and confronted his father after hearing the argument from his bedroom. The younger man allegedly beat his father with his fists before choking him with both hands. Hans Knickerbocker then allegedly put his full body weight on top of his father while his elbow was on the older man's neck.

More from Law&Crime: 'Saw something on the ground': Son repeatedly stabbed father to death in front yard as grandmother watched, authorities say

Police did not specify whether Philip Knickerbocker's wife was the mother of Hans Knickerbocker.

An autopsy determined that Philip Knickerbocker died of asphyxia due to strangulation. After the autopsy ruled the death a homicide, Hans Knickerbocker was charged with second-degree murder.

Hans Knickerbocker was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court on Feb. 27 and booked into the St. Lawrence County Jail where he is being held without bail. His next court date was not publicly available.