An Oregon man who claimed that the man he fatally shot was "trying to embarrass" him will spend the next decade behind bars.

Cresencio Flores, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Jacob Forrest, whom Flores shot multiple times on July 28, 2024. According to court documents obtained by local news outlet The Oregonian, Flores told police that he acted in self-defense after Forrest, whom he had never met before, slapped him in the face while carrying a fake gun.

As Forrest walked away, Flores took out his real gun and shot Forrest nine times.

According to court documents, Flores was outside an apartment building in Portland, Oregon, on the morning of July 28, 2024, smoking with his friends. Surveillance cameras captured Forrest and three of his friends getting out of a car nearby. Forrest was seen carrying a realistic-looking fake gun, which he tucked into his waistband. While the video had no audio, police said Forrest and Flores exchanged words.

At some point during their exchange, Forrest slapped Flores on the cheek and tossed his bike into the street.

In a memo filed by prosecutors, they said Forrest was walking away from Flores when the latter stood up and aimed his real gun at Forrest, firing nine times. Forrest was dead when police responded to the scene.

After he was arrested two months later, Flores told police that he feared for his life and did not know Forrest's gun was fake. He told police that he "believed Mr. Forrest was trying to embarrass" him.

Prosecutors originally charged Flores with first-degree murder, but dropped the charge as part of the plea deal. Ryan Solomon, one of the prosecutors, told Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras that the deal was fair during a hearing on Monday.

The judge sentenced Flores to 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter. Flores did not speak during the hearing.