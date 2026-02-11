An Idaho man is accused of telling a repo man "I'll blow your f—ing head off" while pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at him and another agent after they tried to repossess his John Deere tractors, cops say.

"F— you, you're not taking my tractors," blasted Cade Carter, 45, of Fremont County, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

"I'll f—ing kill you," he allegedly told the repo man, while wielding his 12-gauge and standing in the way of his prized equipment so they couldn't leave with it.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says one of the agents was sitting inside Carter's tractor and attempting to take off with it on the night of Jan. 25 when the angry Idahoan jumped in front of the machinery and began threatening the agent from the ground below. Police were called around 8 p.m. to assist.

After deputies arrived, the repo man said he and another agent were at Carter's property in Teton "conducting a lawful repossession of John Deere tractors from the property" when Carter noticed what they were doing and came out of a shop on his land with the shotgun. He was allegedly aiming the gun at both of them before setting his sights on the agent inside his tractor.

"[The agent on the ground] explained they were repossessing tractors for John Deere," the affidavit alleges. "Carter stood in front of the tractor and pointed the shotgun at [the agent] who was seated inside."

While the repo man inside the tractor was being threatened, cops say the other one began wrestling and fighting with Carter on the ground over the shotgun. "[The agent] grabbed the barrel of the shotgun and forcibly disarmed Carter, knocking him to the ground."

More from Law&Crime: 'He let her bleed out': Man shot his girlfriend in the face with shotgun then 'walked out and smoked a cigarette,' police say

The repo men reportedly left Carter's property without the tractors and then contacted police. They both told cops they felt their lives were "threatened" and that they "feared" for their safety.

Deputies took Carter into custody and charged him with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Online court records show that Carter is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond.